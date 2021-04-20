One lucky winner hit the jackpot on a $20 scratch-off ticket purchased at Bill’s Food Mart located at 5341 Highway 178 in Peppertown.
Store owner Moheb Alsaidi confirmed to The Times that the $500,000 ticket was sold from his store, but did not release the name of the winner.
Winners in Mississippi have the option to remain anonymous on scratch games. Although the winner was confirmed at the Peppertown store, all winning Mississippi Lottery tickets of $100,000 or more must be claimed at the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) Headquarters in Jackson.
The winner's lucky number was 42.