In an interview, Tuesday morning, Itawamba County School District (ICSD) Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul told The Times budget shortfalls and repeated maintenance issues that have led ICSD administrators to consider moving seventh and eighth grades from Dorsey Attendance Center (DAC) and Fairview Attendance Center (FAC) to Itawamba Attendance Center (IAC) in Fulton.
Wiygul said utility and maintenance costs on aging buses, buildings, heating and cooling systems, and teacher shortages have created the perfect storm requiring board officials to make what he described as tough decisions.
“We’ve looked at the last five years and if we continue on this path, we will be in a major crisis,” Wiygul said. “Any delay, and we just go further in the hole.”
According to numbers provided by Wiygul, by December 2018, the district had spent $677,152 — less than half —o f its $1.48-million budget. In comparison, by December 2019, the district had spent $983,208 — nearly two-thirds —of its $1.55-million annual budget.
If spending continues on this tragectory, the overall shortfall for the five-year period will be approximately $2.4 million.
Wiygul said most of the additional spending has been because of maintenance at the district’s five schools.
“This year alone, we have had two water mains break, leaking roofs and aging buses that require ongoing maintenance. This is not a decision that we arrived at easily, but it is a necessary one,” Wiygul said.
The superintendent said moving seventh and eighth grades from Dorsey and Fairview’s attendence centers will put approximately $375,000 a year back into the district fund.
Roughly two-thirds of the school district’s budget is teacher salaries. Wiygul said teachers affected by the move will be absorbed throughout the district in openings created by retirements and resignations.
“Some teachers may have to move from one school to another, but there will be no job losses,” Wiygul said. “This will help with the shortages we’ve been faced with.”
A shortage of math teachers across North Mississippi resulted in Wiygul sending a high school principal to IAC to teach until the position could be filled last semester. He said issues like this that plague many school districts, and the public rarely knows that school officials face them.
Perhaps expectedly, response to news of the school board’s proposal has been largely negative, at least on social media. Facebook posts among parents at the two schools have been mostly against the idea. The Dorsey PTO was scheduled to meet tonight to discuss their concerns with the plan. Wiygul and several other members of the Itawamba County School Board said they planned to attend.
Social media posts show a number of parents who strongly object to the idea of moving the two grades.
Wiygul said the backlash was both expected and inevitable, but said the district is facing some harsh financial realities.
“These are tough decisions, but if we don’t make them now, we are at risk for being taken over by the state in future and they will make decisions [for us],” Wiygul said. “That’s something none of us want.”