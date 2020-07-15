Itawamba County’s unemployment rate bounced back to 8.7% in May following April’s historic rise to 21.4% as businesses opened their doors after the state-mandated closures amid COVID-19 pandemic.
The monthly labor force report released by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) shows the percentage follows the county’s highest unemployment rate in more than a decade. Pre-pandemic numbers stood at 4.7%. Until the COVID-19 pandemic, local unemployment rates averaged 4% to 5% over the past year.
A total of 870 local people were out of work during May compared to 2,270 in April. Itawamba County currently has 9,920 residents age 16 or older in its workforce.
The Itawamba Community College District, consisting of Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, and Pontotoc counties, posted an unemployment rate of 11.3% for May, roughly cutting April’s numbers of 23.4% in half.
There were 85,470 potential workers within the district. Of these, 75,820 were employed and 9,650 were unemployed. During April, the district had 90,230 workers, with 69,840 employed and 20,390 unemployed.
Itawamba County ranks No. 26 out of Mississippi’s 82 counties ranked from lowest to highest jobless percentages, a significant jump from April’s ranking of 72nd in the state. In bordering counties, Monroe ranks 63rd with 11.7% unemployment; Lee County ranks 61st with 11.6% unemployment; Tishomingo comes in considerably stronger on the list at 13th with a 7.8% unemployment rate.
More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to a July 10 Associated Press article. Economists attribute the rise to many employers still laying off employees in the face of a surge in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide, particularly in southern states. The total number of people who are receiving jobless benefits dropped 700,000 to 18 million.
According to the MDES report, in May 2020, the Civilian Labor Force, which comprises everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, increased 11,400 over the month to 1,209,300. The number of employed Mississippians rose over the month by 78,300 to 1,080,800.
Seasonally adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influence of weather, holidays, and the opening and closings of schools, and other recurring seasonal events.
Mississippi’s unadjusted unemployment rate for May 2020, which discounts seasonal factors that may affect the number, was 10.5%, compared to April’s rate of 15.7%. Both are considerably higher than March’s rate of 4.8%. Nationally, the unadjusted unemployment rate is 13%. Decreasing by 1.4 percentage points over the month, the rate was still 9.6 points higher than a year ago when it stood at 3.4%.
For May, 54 counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than the state’s rate of 10.5%. Smith County had the lowest unemployment rate at 5.4%, followed by Choctaw County at 6.5%. Tunica County had the highest unemployment rate for May at 23.5% followed by Holmes County at 21.3%.
The average weekly benefit for the month of May without added funds from federal programs was $186.78. As a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, qualified unemployed claimants started receiving an additional $600 weekly payment on April 10. The last payable week for the CARES benefit is July 25.
The unemployment rate is calculated each month via a survey asking how many people are seeking jobs. A second monthly survey asks employers how many people are on their payrolls. Most economists use this information as to their top market indicator. Each month, about 60,000 households are nationally are eligible to be interview as part of the survey.