TUPELO • Itawamba County’s unemployment rate hit a more than 30-year low in November, continuing a downward trend it’s seen over the past five months.
Preliminary unemployment numbers released by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security late last month put Itawamba’s unemployment rate at 2.3% for November 2021. It’s the lowest unemployment rate the county’s seen since at least 1990 – the furthest back data made available by the MDES goes.
The nearest the county’s unemployment rate has come to the current low in the 32-year span was in April 1994, in which Itawamba’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 2.9%.
November’s unemployment low also represents the first time since 1990 that the rate dropped below 3%.
The latest unemployment numbers from MDES continue a steady decline in Itawamba County’s jobless rate. November’s rate is a 0.9% drop from October’s – also a 30-plus-year low — and a 1.5% fall from September 2021’s rate of 3.8%.
The last bump in the local unemployment rate came in June 2021 when the rate jumped from May’s 4.6% to 6.1% – an increase of 1.5%.
Itawamba County shared the sixth lowest unemployment rate in the state in November. Rankin County, with a flat rate of 2%, has the state’s lowest jobless rate. Lafayette, Union, DeSoto and Lamar counties’ unemployment rates were also lower.
Itawamba County shared its 2.3% unemployment rate with Madison, Pontotoc and Tippah counties.
The civilian labor force in Itawamba County — the number of people who are currently employed or actively seeking employment – was 10,150 in November, matching to the number October’s revised total. Of those, 9,920 people are employed (up from the previous month’s 9,830) and 230 are unemployed (down from October’s 320).
A year ago, in November 2020, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.6%, the labor force was 10,530 people, and of those, 10,050 were employed and 480 were unemployed.
The county’s 12-month moving average unemployment rate is 4.5%
Mississippi’s preliminary unemployment rate for November was a flat 5%, more than double Itawamba County’s rate. That’s a drop from October’s statewide rate of 5.5%. Both rates are seasonally adjusted, which removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools and other recurring seasonal events.
The national unemployment rate in November was 4.2%.
For the month of November, Itawamba reported 28 initial unemployment insurance claims, down from 33 in October and a steep decline from the 109 filed in November 2020. There were 69 unemployment claims continued from the previous month, nearly half of the 128 continued claims from the month before.
Itawambians collected $8,932 in regular unemployment benefits in November, down $839 from the month before and down $62,697 from the $71,629 in November of the previous year. At the time, unemployment payments were being bolstered by the federal government to help counteract the negative economic effects of the ongoing pandemic.
The unemployment rate for the Itawamba Community College District – which encompasses Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc and Chickasaw counties – was 3.4%. Within this district, the labor force included 87,210 people. Of these, 84,260 were employed.
Itawamba County’s neighbors also fared well in November. The jobless rates in neighboring counties were as follows. October’s revised unemployment rates are listed in parenthesis.
- Chickasaw - 3.5% (4.4)
- Clay - 4.2% (5.4)
- Lee - 2.4% (3.2)
- Monroe - 3% (3.9)
- Pontotoc - 2.3% (3.1)
- Prentiss - 2.5% (3.3)
- Tippah -2.3% (3.1)
- Tishomingo - 2.4% (3.2)
- Union - 2.1% (2.8)