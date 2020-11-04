Itawamba County’s unemployment rate continues its steady decline down nine tenths of a percentage point from August placing them at eighth overall in the state rankings alongside Scott County.
The Mississippi Department of Employment Security’s (MDES) report indicates that Itawamba County is currently boasting a 4.9 percent unemployment rate inching closer and closer to pre-pandemic numbers. That’s one percentage point lower than the month of August.
Itawamba fluctuated between 4 and 6 percent throughout 2019 and between 3 and 5 percent in 2018. So far, 2020 has seen unemployment rates float from 4.2 percent to 8.6 percent, with the exception of May, when that percentage skyrocketed to 19.9 percent.
There are currently 10,600 individuals making up the labor force in Itawamba County. That number is up by 500 from August. Of those, 10,800 are employed and 520 are unemployed, while August saw 9,510 employed and 590 unemployed laborers.
In contrast, there were 10,570 potential laborers in September of 2019. Of those, 10,070 were employed and 500 were unemployed. Of the 90,870 workers in the Itawamba Community college District – which includes Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, and Pontotoc Counties – 85,070 were currently employed as of the month of September. Of the 1,560 more unemployed laborers from last year, 1,480 are new to the workforce.
33 out of Mississippi’s 82 counties have reported unemployment rates at or below the state average of 6.8 percent.
Rankin County had the lowest unemployment rate with 3.9 percent – 2.9 percent below the state average – while Jefferson County had the highest at 17.8 percent followed by Holmes County at 14.4 percent. That leaves Jefferson County at 11 percent higher than the state average.
As of September, there were 108 claims for unemployment insurance and 1,260 continued claims. Those numbers amount to $206,368 paid out to unemployed laborers.
Comparatively, in September of 2019, there were 15 claims and 119 continued claims. The result of which was $18,403 in unemployment insurance payments to unemployed potential workers.
Those current number are down however from August’s 143 claims and 2,420 continued claims. That translates to $366,734 in unemployment insurance payments to unemployed potential workers.
Seasonally adjusted numbers minimize the effects of regularly recurring seasonal events such as the influence of weather, vacations, harvests, holidays, and the opening and closing of school by adjusting statistics from month to month. Seasonally adjusted numbers make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series.
Mississippi’s adjusted unemployment rate is 7.1 percent.
There are currently 1,296,000 members of the Civilian Labor Force in Mississippi. Since August, the number of those who are employed rose by 60,700 to 1,204,200. The number of unemployed Mississippians decreased 5,300 to 91,800.
September also saw an increase in employment opportunities for Mississippians from August with 7,500 new jobs available. However, when compared to September 2019, that’s 25,700 fewer positions.
Statistics on the current status of the population and related data are compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics using data from the Current Population Survey (CPS). The CPS is a monthly survey of households conducted by the US Census Bureau. It is a scientifically selected survey designed to represent the civilian noninstitutional population of the United States.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, people are categorized as either employed, unemployed, or not in the labor force based on how they respond to survey questions about their recent activities. People who have a job are employed, including those who may be temporarily absent (whether or not they are paid). People who do not have a job and are actively looking for and available for work are unemployed. People who are on temporary layoff and expect to be recalled to their job do not need to look for work to be counted as unemployed, but they do need to be available to return to work if recalled. Those who do not meet the criteria to be classified as either employed or unemployed are not in the labor force.