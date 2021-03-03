Unemployment in Itawamba County finished the year holding steady at the 5 percent or below mark for the fourth straight month since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For December 2020, Itawamba reported a 4.4 percent unemployment rate, up one tenth of a percent from November 2020. The annual average landed at 6.9 percent, the highest annual average since 2014.
Thirty counties in Mississippi reported unemployment rates at or below the state’s 5.9 percent rate. Of the state’s 82 counties, Itawamba ranked fifth along with Lafayette, Madison and Tishomingo counties who also posted 4.4 percent unemployment rates. These counties fell just short of Rankin, De Soto, Lamar and Union counties who posted 3.7, 4.1, 4.2, and 4.3 percent rates respectively.
Mississippi posted a seasonally adjusted rate of 6.2 percent for December 2020 which was a one-tenth decrease from the previous month.
According to Mississippi Labor Market Data, seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. Seasonally adjusted numbers make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series.
Initial unemployment insurance claims rose from 14,757 in November 2020 to 21,225 in December 2020 while continued claims fell from 165,310 in November to 128,298 in December.
Mississippi paid out $13,817,472 in December compared to $18,024,709 in November.
As of December, Itawamba County’s civilian labor force was comprised of 10,530 potential workers. Of those, 10,060 were employed and 470 were unemployed. In comparison, the labor force was the same for November, with 10,070 employed and 460 unemployed.
Mississippi also saw a jump in the number of employment opportunities from November to December. In December 2020, there were 4,400 additional jobs than in the previous month. That number is a decrease of 16,400 nonfarm jobs from December 2019.
Statistics on the current status of the population and related data are compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics using data from the Current Population Survey (CPS). The CPS is a monthly survey of households conducted by the US Census Bureau. It is a scientifically selected survey designed to represent the civilian noninstitutional population of the United States.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, people are categorized as either employed, unemployed, or not in the labor force based on how they respond to survey questions about their recent activities. People who have a job are employed, including those who may be temporarily absent (whether or not they are paid). People who do not have a job and are actively looking for and available for work are unemployed. People who are on temporary layoff and expect to be recalled to their job do not need to look for work to be counted as unemployed, but they do need to be available to return to work if recalled. Those who do not meet the criteria to be classified as either employed or unemployed are not in the labor force.