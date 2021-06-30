Itawamba County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is still below average despite the new Delta variant’s looming threat.
There were 301 new cases in Itawamba County and six new deaths reported as of June27, bringing the total to 3,052 cases and eighty deaths since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A mere 22.1 percent of Itawamba County residents are fully vaccinated, with 26 percent having received at least one dose. Mississippi is currently ranked last in the nation for vaccination rates.
In a social media post on June 24, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs urged readers to take warning from what is happening in other nearby states, where the Delta variant is already spreading quickly. Dobbs warned that it is only a matter of time before the new strain would take hold in Mississippi.
“Let’s pay attention to Missouri. I predict it will be our dominant strain in 1-3 weeks,” said Dobbs.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Delta is one of five identified COVID-19 variants. An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases is expected as these variants tend to spread more quickly and easily. So far, studies suggest that the current authorized vaccines work on the identified variants.
Testing locations in Itawamba County include Express Care and Med Plus Urgent Care in Fulton, Mantachie Rural Health Care, and Access Family Health in Tremont.
There are four vaccine locations in Itawamba County: Family Pharmacy in Fulton, Fulton Medical Clinic, Mantachie Rural Health Clinic and Hometown Care Clinic of Mantachie.
According to the CDC’s website, it is still possible to contract COVID-19 even after becoming fully vaccinated as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. However, vaccination is still an effective way to help protect individuals and those surrounding them from getting sick or severely ill with COVID-19. Experts continue to monitor and evaluate how often this occurs, how severe their illness is, and how likely a vaccinated person is to spread COVID-19 to others.