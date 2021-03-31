An Itawamba County woman narrowly missed a tragic outcome when a tree fell on her car Wednesday morning on her drive to work.
Keisha Brown was traveling north on Carolina Road when she saw the tree dropping in her path. Brown quickly hit the brakes to try and avoid the collision. The outcome was the large oak tree landing on the hood of her car versus the top. The only injuries suffered by Brown were from the deployed airbag.
Itawamba County road crews and Tombigbee Electric Power Association (TEPA) worked to clear the road and restore power lines that were entangled in the debris.
The accident comes on the heels of another round of thunderstorms, wind, and flash flooding across North Mississippi.