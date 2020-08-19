Itawamba County has surpassed the 400 mark in confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Mississippi Department of Health (MDH), which tracks cases of coronavirus throughout the state, confirmed Itawamba County’s 427 cases on Monday. The information is published on the agency’s website daily.
Itawamba County had its first confirmed case of the virus in mid-March and its first death in mid-April.
The county crested 100 cases in mid-June. Now, just nine weeks later, it has four times the number of cases.
Of the locally confirmed cases of COVID-19, 46 have been attributed to outbreaks in area long term care facilities, which is tracked separately by MDH. Eight of the county’s 10 coronavirus-related deaths were inside long-term health care facilities.
Neighboring counties’ numbers of confirmed cases are as follows:
Lee County 1737
Monroe County 883
Tishomingo County 476
Prentiss County 498
Itawamba County, along with all the above neighboring counties, was listed in the top twelve counties in the state with a high incidence of COVID-19 during the week of August 3 – August 9. There were 54 new cases in Itawamba alone, an increase of 14% over prior weeks.
Case counts are based on the date of testing, not the date the test result was reported, and include only those cases where the date of testing is known according to MSDH’s website.
They rank counties by weekly cases, and by incidence (cases proportional to population).
As of August 16, statewide combined testing stands at 541,254 total test. That number includes commercial laboratories, hospital labs, and testing done by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory.
The state’s total number of positive cases is 72.412 with 2,095 deaths.
Monday, August 16 there were 276 new cases statewide. It was the lowest case count since early June.