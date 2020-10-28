Last Saturday, Itawamba County residents cleaned out their medicine cabinets rounding up a host of unused and outdated medications for the October Drug Take-Back Day.
Jason Woodward with Fulton Police Department told The Times the day set aside to safely get rid of unwanted meds was successful.
“We took up seven boxes that totaled 83 pounds of medications,” Woodward said. “It was a good haul considering the weather.”
After the pills are collected, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) carries them away for disposal.
The goal of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of some medications.
Held twice a year in April and October, local authorities decided not to join the spring endeavor due to concerns over COVID-19.
Traditionally, response to the program has been very strong, netting more than 100 pounds of disposed medications each time. The ongoing pandemic likely factored into this year’s lower turnout.