New Mantachie High School boys basketball coach Shane Hayles has hit the ground running. Hayles was named the new head coach of the Mustangs just a few weeks ago, a bit later than is ideal, but he still has time to see how each member of his new team performs in certain roles before developing a plan for next season.
“We’re just out here right now this summer trying to plug some kids in certain spots and see what each one of them can do individually,” Hayles said before explaining the next step in the team finding their identity.
“After the summer, we can take it to the drawing board and see what direction we want to take as a team.”
Hayles returns to coaching boys basketball after spending the last several seasons coaching the girls at Nettleton High School. He last coached boys at South Pontotoc. While there are some minor differences to coaching boys instead of girls, Hayles says it’s all the same.
“It’s just basketball,” he said. The goals, objectives and expectations of his teams never change according to Hayles.
“What we’re asking our kids to do here right now is to be comfortable, be positive and play with maximum effort every day and if they’re doing that, girl or boy, you’re going to be successful.”
Hayles is looking forward to the new basketball season, still several months away, and believes he has a group of guys who are committed to working hard and figuring out who they are and where they’re going as a team.
“I’m excited about the job. We have some great kids at Mantachie.”