It’s that magical time of year again when we come together as a community and celebrate one another. That’s right, folks. It’s time for Best of Itawamba!
This is a fun one. It’s the project where you, the voters, get to shine positivity throughout the county and recognize all those individuals and businesses who contribute to your quality of life.
It’s been a rough year so let’s not hold back. You get to nominate and vote for those people, businesses and organizations in our community that go above and beyond.
How does this work?
Starting Monday, May 24th, you can go to http://bit.ly/boi2021 and nominate your favorites in the county. We’re talking everything from doctors and veterinarians to ice cream and catfish. Nominations will close May 31st and June 1st the voting begins.
When you go to the website, you’ll be asked to log in using your email and password. Don’t worry, we are not going to sell your identity to a Nigerian prince. This request simply makes sure that a person votes only once per day. From there, go through each category and subcategory and vote for your favorite.
Don’t see your favorite? Write ‘em in through May 31st!
This is strictly a reader’s choice contest. We don’t add any businesses ourselves – it’s all up to you. You won’t immediately see your write-in because it will have to be approved first. This step just keeps from having three different submissions for the same business. So when you nominate a place, just give us about a business day to get it up on the site.
The polls will be open until June 11, at which time we’ll close them and tally up the votes.
The winners will be announced in a Thank You section in the June 30th edition of the paper.
Things to know:
1.) We will not give out any information as to who is leading the pack in any category. Don’t ask ‘cause we ain’t tellin.
2.) Please take the time to vote in every category. A lot of these guys and gals don’t get recognized nearly enough. Let’s show everyone some love.
3.) Last but certainly not least, remember to have fun!
All that being said, there is a good chance there will be snags along the way. If you have questions or concerns, feel free to call us at 655-2141 or just stop by our office here in Fulton and let us know.
Happy voting!