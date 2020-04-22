Jacie Dickinson

Mantachie High School senior Jacie Dickinson has been a member of the Mustang archery team for their last four state championships. She is also a volunteer with the Special Olympics who canceled their summer competition this year.

Jacie Dickinson’s been a member of the Mantachie High School archery team for their last four state championships, but her involvement in school activities doesn’t end there. Dickinson has also been a member of the varsity cheer team and a volunteer with the Special Olympics while in high school.

She’s also served on the school’s student council and is a member of the Beta Club, Anchor Club, National English Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.

Dickinson was elected homecoming maid during her sophomore year.

Outside of school, she is a member of East Main Church of Christ and an active member of their youth group.

After graduation, Dickinson plans to attend Itawamba Community College and then Freed-Hardeman University.

