Jacie Dickinson’s been a member of the Mantachie High School archery team for their last four state championships, but her involvement in school activities doesn’t end there. Dickinson has also been a member of the varsity cheer team and a volunteer with the Special Olympics while in high school.
She’s also served on the school’s student council and is a member of the Beta Club, Anchor Club, National English Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.
Dickinson was elected homecoming maid during her sophomore year.
Outside of school, she is a member of East Main Church of Christ and an active member of their youth group.
After graduation, Dickinson plans to attend Itawamba Community College and then Freed-Hardeman University.