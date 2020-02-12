Fulton is getting a Jack’s. Again.
The Alabama-based restaurant chain, which has been increasing its presence in Northeast Mississippi in recent months, has submitted engineering plans to the city’s building inspector, Shae Collum, for approval by the city’s board of aldermen. The plans required the Fulton Board of Aldermen to grant a variance to build the eatery within 25 feet of the right-of-way. City ordinances prohibit structures from being built any nearer than 35 feet from right-of-ways.
Aldermen unanimously approved the variance.
Although details are sparse, city officials say the proposed location of the restaurant is on South Adams Street, next to Burger King.
This will be the second Jack’s to call Fulton home. The chain previously had a restaurant in the building now occupied by Fort Smith. That location closed in the mid-1990s.
Jack’s was founded in 1960 in Homewood, Alabama, as a walk-up hamburger stand. Since then, the franchise has expanded to include more than 145 locations throughout Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia.
The company’s headquarters are based in Birmingham, Alabama.
There are currently four Jack’s restaurants in Mississippi. A location opened on Main Street in Tupelo in January. A second Tupelo location is set to open later this year.