Golden native Isaiah Jackson was named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar, last Wednesday.
Jackson will be a senior on the Tigers’ mens golf team during the upcoming year.
The recognition caps off a nice first season for Jackson at the University of Memphis. He posted six top 20 finishes, including a first place finish at November’s East Bay Deli Classic at Kiawah, South Carolina.
To be eligible as a scholar, an athlete must be a junior or senior and participate in at least 50% of their team’s competitive rounds with a stroke average under 76.0 in Division I. They must also have high moral character, be of good standing at their institution, and maintain a minimum GPA of 3.2.
Jackson played high school golf at Red Bay High School and began his collegiate career at Meridian Community College before signing with Memphis.