Mantachie senior Jacob Michael Frazier has been a Mustang since he was born on September 11, 2001 and has been an official one since Head Start.
Frazier’s impact on athletic teams has been felt throughout his high school career. In football alone, he was the region 1-2A Super 24 quarterback in 2019 and was the 1-3A second team punter in 2018. He earned player of the week honors three times – in August 2018, September and November 2019.
Frazier was the Mustang basketball team’s offensive player of the year in 2017-18. He earned third team all-division honors in 1-3A that season and was an all-division 1-3A honorable mention in 2018-19.
In baseball, Frazier was the team’s offensive player of the year in 2019.
He has also been a dedicated employee at Bishop’s BBQ during his junior and senior years.
Frazier plans to attend Itawamba Community College and major in education.
He is the son of Dickey Frazier and Michelle Frazier.