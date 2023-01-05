New garbage rates for Itawamba County residents went into effect Jan. 1.
Itawamba County Board of Supervisors had a public meeting scheduled on the proposal to increase fees for solid waste and garbage pickup on Dec. 21. No objections were raised and the proposal was adopted.
The monthly collection fee for residential customers will increase from $13 a month to $16 per month, a 23.1 percent increase.
In November, officials explained that the increase is necessary due to inflation and increases in the cost for equipment and labor.
Customers who have paid in advance will receive a credit until the money paid runs out.
Supervisors voted to propose the fee increase at November’s meeting but were required to allow 30 days for public comment.
The published fee increase notice stated that the total monthly collection fees charged to the entirety of commercial customers will be increased from the total monthly sum of $12,646 to the total monthly sum of $14,039. The $1,393 increase represents a percentage increase of 11 percent. The notice goes on to say that there will be numerous variances in the increases that will be charged to each separate commercial customer, which will depend on the number of containers deployed and the number of collections per week.
The increase does not apply to municipal customers nor customers who are billed for solid waste collections by the town of Mantachie. It only applies to customers billed by Itawamba County.
