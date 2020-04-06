The final victim of a Jan. 22 gas explosion that leveled a house near Tremont has died.
Wendell Hutson, 76, died Tuesday, March 31, at Region One Hospital in Memphis, where he'd been hospitalized with injuries sustained during a fire at his house on State Line Road.
Hutson’s wife, 76-year-old Sandy Hutson, died in the fire.
The couple was injured in an explosion at their home on State Line Road. Itawamba County Fire Coordinator Patrick Homan later confirmed the cause of the fire was an “accidental vapor gas explosion," although there wasn’t enough evidence to determine an exact cause of explosion.
A call reporting the fire came into the Itawamba County 911 dispatcher from the Hutson’s neighbor. Five volunteer fire departments responded to the call. According to Itawamba County law enforcement officials, Sandy Hutson’s body was recovered later that night.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson said his officers were first to arrive on the scene and the home was fully engulfed in flames. Homeowners in the area reported hearing an explosion that shook their homes.