Itawamba Agricultural High School senior Jaxon Nolan is a five sport athlete for the Indians. He plays football and golf, runs track and cross country and is on the swim team.
In addition to the many sports Nolan plays, he’s a member of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and serves as a senior class representative on Student Council.
A leader in his school and community, Nolan is a Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Ambassador, Christian Leadership Institute Ambassador and received the Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi Youth Leadership award.
Nolan has served as a Page in the Mississippi House of Representatives and is a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he is also involved in the youth group. He is also a Mission Arlington group leader.
Nolan is currently enrolled in a private pilot training program.
Nolan wants to attend a U.S. Military Service Academy to prepare for a career as an officer in the U.S. military.
He is the son of Kevin and Selena Nolan.