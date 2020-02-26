DRESSING
Cook cornbread first.
2 cups self-rising meal
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup water
Add water as needed. Mix. Cook in 450 degree oven for 15 to 20 minutes until top is firm and brown.
Crumble cooked cornbread into a large mixing bowl. Add chicken broth from boiled chicken. Shred chicken and set aside. Saute 1 chopped onion. Add to cornbread mixture. Add 1 can cream of chicken soup and 1 can cream of onion soup. Mix until slightly soupy. Spray a large rectangular pan with Pam. Mix shredded chicken into cornbread mixture. Cook on 450 degrees for approximately 1 hour or until firm to the touch.
COCONUT CAKE
1 box French vanilla cake mix.
Bake according to directions on box.
Mix 1/2 cup of milk, 3 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla and pour over cooked cake layers.
Icing
1 bag coconut (Bakers)
6 tablespoons sugar
1/3 cup water
1 1/2 cups white Karo
Put sugar, water and Karo in saucepan and cook over medium heat for 1 minute after it comes to a boil. Beat 3 egg whites with 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar. Beat 7 minutes. Frost cake layers, topping each with coconut.