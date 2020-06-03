IAHS senior boys powerlifter Josh Taylor will make a bit of history next season when he becomes the first athlete in the program’s history to compete at the college level when he lifts for Blue Mountain College.
Taylor did well at the Division 2-4A meet and advanced to North Half. Both the North Half Championship and State Championships were canceled when the Mississippi High School Activities Association halted all spring sports. Taylor was also a member, and two-year captain, of the tennis team who had their season end early as well.
Taylor was the starting center on the 2019 IAHS football team that won Division 2-4A and finished the year 13-1. He was awarded the Heart and Soul award.
Taylor is a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and is active in their youth group. He also enjoys hunting and working out.
Taylor is the son of Kelly Taylor and the late Larry Taylor.