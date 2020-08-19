The Itawamba County Development Council's highly successful Jr. Leadership program will take place during the 2020-21 school year, but it will look a little different.
The program accepts applications from any high school junior or senior that lives in Itawamba County whether they attend public high school, private school, or are homeschooled.
This year, the application deadline has been extended to August 28. Students can pick up the application packet, complete with the program's planned schedule and a letter addressing their parents, from their school's guidance counselor or download it from the ICDC website. The completed packet may be returned either through the mail, emailing it or taking it to the ICDC office located at 107 W Wiygul Street in Fulton. Selected students will be notified in September. The program begins in October.
In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, this year's program will be a bit different.
"We have changed the program to an online format this year which will begin in October. We will have leaders from all over the state and nation to present to these students," ICDC Executive Director Vaunita Martin said of the upcoming year.
Martin said that while online, the program will still be interactive and will provides a new type of benefit to participants. "It will be a great preparation for the real world as classes and meetings are being held online like never before."
The only exception will possibly be the tour of Itawamba Community College in late winter.
The program covers a wide range of topics that include: civics and leadership, the history of the county, career and economic development and advanced education.
The program concludes in March with community service project presentations and a graduation ceremony on separate dates in March.