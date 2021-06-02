On June 8, Fulton voters will cast their ballots for two remaining positions in the city’s final election.
In the race for alderman-at-large, Republican Brad Chatham will face Democrat Earleen Young. Chatham defeated incumbent Liz Beasley, 415 votes to Beasley’s 219 votes in the April 6 party primaries. Matt Stanford received 124 votes.
Only one of Fulton’s four ward seats remains to be determined. In Ward I, voters will choose between two newcomers, Republican Doug Strickland and Democrat Daisy Stone. Stone defeated her democratic opponent Khiry Pope in April. The winner of Tuesday’s election will step into the position held by Hayward Wilson for the last four terms. Wilson did not seek reelection.
In the April 6 election, Richard Comer was declared the official winner defeating five other candidates in the Alderman Ward II race. Comer received 113 votes giving him enough to secure the seat. There were no democratic candidates in the race. Comer replaces outgoing alderman Mike Nanney.
Voters in Ward II and Ward III determined their winners in the April 27 runoff.
Russ Ramey received 71 votes, defeating Cory Shotts, who received 41 votes for the seat as Ward III Alderman. Ramey replaces Joey Steele who did not seek reelection.
Corey Moore came out on top of the Ward IV race for the seat as alderman. He received 93 votes, defeating his opponent, Jim Holland, who received 56 votes. Moore replaces Brad Chatham who chose to seek the Alderman-at-Large position.
Republican Emily Quinn won the primary race for the city’s mayor position with 484 votes against incumbent Barry Childers’ 276 votes. Quinn was declared the official winner after Democratic candidate John Maxcy officially dropped out of the race in mid-April.
Fulton has a total of 2,448 registered voters. Roughly 34 percent showed up to cast their vote in the April 6 city-wide races. The 2021 election saw the largest number of candidates throw their hats in the ring in two decades. In 2017, there were 15 candidates seeking office; 2014 had only 14 candidates; 2009 saw the most with 18 total, and Election 2005 had only 10 seekers.
The last day to cast an absentee ballot is June 5 at noon. Polls open at 7 a.m. on June 8.