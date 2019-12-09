The Itawamba county junior high basketball tournament gets underway tonight at Fairview Attendance Center.
Three games will be played tonight. Fairview boys will play Tremont Attendance Center at 5 p.m. with the winner advancing to face Itawamba Attendance Center tomorrow night.
At 6 p.m., the Mantachie Attendance Center girls will play Dorsey Attendance Center with the winner advancing to the championship game Thursday.
The final game tonight will be the boys of Mantachie Attendance Center and Dorsey Attendance Center playing at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the championship game.
Fairview's girls and Itawamba will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday with the winner advancing to the championship game, and Itawamba's boys will play the winner of Fairview and Tremont following Tuesday's game.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early because the next game will begin early if the tournament is running ahead of schedule.
The Mantachie Attendance Center girls and Itawamba Attendance Center boys are the defending champions.