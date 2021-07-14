Myrlene Fox does not need a social media app to magically filter her appearance into looking half her age. Her naturally tanned complexion and sparkling blue eyes would rival anyone decades her junior.
Not bad considering the spry Tremont resident will be 94 years old in September.
“Just call me Foxy,” she chuckled when asked about her youthful looks and agility.
If there is a secret to her beauty and longevity, she is not giving it up. But she readily admits, if hard work is a key element, then she has discovered Ponce de Leon’s Fountain of Youth.
In those days
Growing up with two brothers, Fox’s father often referred to his children as his three sons.
“That was one of my Daddy’s favorite things to say,” she laughed as she talked about it. “I was tough. I could drive a mule on land as far as the eye could see. 504 acres is what we had in total,”
A typical day for the family started with milking the cows and taking the cumbersome cans of milk to the roadside.
“We’d put them in a wheelbarrow and Hamp Kennedy would stop by and pick them up. Then we would pick up the empty cans that he would leave behind and start over the next day,” she said. “In those days you worked without being told to. You knew your responsibility.”
Fox recalled one arduous task after another from her youth, including helping to dig the family’s well.
“It’s 32 feet deep,” she said standing alongside the aged structure.
It still sits on the backside of the house her father built in 1927, where Fox has lived since returning to her family’s home place in the 90s. She lowered a galvanized bucket into the dark, narrow cylinder as she talked about lending a hand in the task.
“They would lower me down with a bucket and a pick. I would chip away at the walls and they would bring up the rocks and dirt until it was done,” she recollected. “I was so afraid of going to the bottom and never coming back up.”
Fox continued the conversation as she cranked the well’s windlass bringing the pale back to the top as if it was feather-light.
“The hard work didn’t hurt me,” she said as she dipped her hand into the crystal-clear water. “See, the water is still good.”
Leaving Tremont behind
Soon after her teenage years, Fox left Tremont behind. Farming became less and less prosperous and jobs in the south were hard to come by. She and her then-husband headed north in 1947. They were among many Itawamba Countians who sought jobs in the labor plentiful areas of Illinois and Wisconsin.
“There was a huge influx of people leaving Itawamba County and North Mississippi looking for work,” Fox said. “So, there were a lot of people we knew in Zion.”
Her first job after arriving was in the candy factory followed by sewing drapes she recalled.
“No matter where you worked you were always looking to work your way up the ladder,” Fox said. “Always looking for a better job.”
That “better job” came for the Tremont native when she landed a spot at Chrysler’s Kenosha plant, just 12 miles from her Zion home. Fox spent the next 36 years working at the largest automotive assembly plant in the nation.
“I started out on the line, in the pit tightening lug nuts,” she said. “The cars would come across at head level and you had to be ready.”
Amid the hard work is something Fox says you do not find these days, comradery among employees.
“People were closer back then than they are now. It’s just not the same,” she reminiscences.
Through the years Fox would work her way into different positions throughout the manufacturer. After her daughters, Shirley and Carolyn were grown, she would volunteer to work extra hours when help was needed.
“There might be 20 or so workers standing in the volunteer line waiting to be chosen to work,” Fox recalled. “I would be the first one picked, and I liked it that way. I owed it to Chrysler to do a good job and that’s what I did.”
The added money was pocket change, extra spending money she said, and the time was well spent among co-workers who had become friends.
Volunteering also meant laboring for days on end, something she didn’t mind. Her longest stretch without a break lasted from New Year’s Day to the first week in September...some 250 days straight of continuous work. Some were eight-hour days, many were longer. Nevertheless, she approached every day with the same tenacity she had back when she was driving a mule or digging a well.
“My work ethic started long before Chrysler,” she stated confidently.
Homecoming
In 1991 Fox retired.
“I wanted to come back to Tremont,” she said.
She left Zion and purchased her brothers’ portions of the family’s land and moved back into the white frame home her father built six decades earlier.
“I had to have the floors replaced and do some other work, but this is what I wanted, to come home,” she said as walked about the place.
Her beige kitchen cabinets are the same plank boards her father hung when the house was built some 93 years ago. Water can still be drawn from the well she helped dig as a mere child. Albeit she is “on city water now.”
Although it has been 30 years since her retirement, Fox stays busy. She sees to the needs of her brother who lives nearby.
“He is a double amputee and I drive him to Memphis for his doctor’s appointments,” she said. “I take care of anything he needs.”
Fox travels in her brazen brownish-orange 2005 Plymouth Neon. Ironically, it likens the color of a red fox.
“I bought it brand new,” she said proudly.
When she not taking care of those around her, Fox can be found shopping, (likely her favorite pastime) or grabbing a quick bit with her cousin, Dora at Swamp John’s.
“I do love to shop,” she laughed again with her brightly painted lips cracking into a big smile.
She steps from the room and grabs one of her best-loved pairs of boots.
“How do you like these?” she says.
Again, her taste in ankle-height, snakeskin boots would rival anyone decades her junior.
She admires them briefly and then cracks another smile.
“They’re sharp, don’t you think?” she laughs.
Just another reason to call her Foxy.