For more than 20 years, Emma Cook has been leading the effort in Itawamba County to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday to honor and recognize the work of Dr. King.
Cook is president of the MLK Day Planning Committee in Itawamba County. She and committee vice president Mary Davis and the board work each year to plan activities centered around a community march from Itawamba Community College into downtown Fulton and a scholarship awards ceremony.
But “not this year.” This year, there will be no public events.
“We decided to not do it this year. The coronovirus is still around and we have the flu going around. We just want to be safe. We want our elderly to be safe and they’re the ones that are out there supporting us,” Cook said.
King was born Jan. 15, 1929. He was assassinated April 4, 1968, in Memphis. Legislation was passed in 1983 make the slain civil rights leader’s birthday a national holiday that is now observed on the third Monday of January in all 50 states.
Cook toils to keep his legacy alive. She remains excited about the committee’s scholarship program where students at Itawamba Agriculture High School will be awarded scholarships again this year. The committee has chosen two students to receive the scholarships and they will be announced Jan. 16 and receive the monetary award when they enter college. The students will also be recognized at IAHS’ awards day celebration later in the school year.
Cook said over the years they have awarded 100 or more scholarships to students. The committee’s goal is to set aside a day to recognize past recipients. She working to encourage more young people to get involved with the committee to help preserve King’s legacy.
“We are recruiting young and older residents who are interested in becoming a member of the MLK Day Planning Committee,” Cook said, adding those interested can reach out to her or Davis.
“I would love for our young people to come in and bless us with the continuation of the celebration. Because we want them to know how we came this far,” Cook said. “Through Christ we came but he selected a few people to help us along the way. We never need to forget out past.”
Cook says she and group have gotten support from the Itawamba County community, noting that their sponsors include the City of Fulton, S&W Pharmacy, Brannon Poland at State Farms and JESCO Inc., and others over the years.
In 2024 the committee plans the return of live activities.
* This year there are several activities planned throughout Northeast Mississippi, including these events in Tupelo presented by the Committee for King MLK Weekend 2023 that are open to the public:
Jan. 13 – Apollo Night Youth Talent event at 6 p.m. in the Tupelo Civic Auditorium.
Jan. 15 – The annual Commemorative Service at the Civic Auditorium from 2:30 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. followed by a reception in the TMS cafeteria.
Jan. 16 – The Modern Beauticians plans a midday program to honor Dr. King with a motorcade and worship service.
