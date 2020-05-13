Tremont Attendance Center senior Kella Brooke O’Brian is a four-year member of the Eagles’ archery team. During that time, they’ve won two state championships.
O’Brian has shot several perfect scores (50) for a round, and her top score is a 281.
Also a member of the Beta Club and bowling team, she was voted Homecoming Queen during her senior year.
Over her four years at the high school, O’Brian helped her class raise more than $25,000 for Tremont Attendance Center and was chosen Halloween Queen during all four years.
Voted Best All-Around, O’Brian participated in the Itawamba County Junior Leadership program her senior year.
Since the closure of her school in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, O’Brian has been helping pass out school lunches to students in the community.
In the fall, she plans to attend Itawamba Community College and major in physical therapy.
O’Brian attends Fairview Baptist Church and is the daughter of Wesley and Keitha O’Brian.