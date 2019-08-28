Fulton bodybuilder Kevin Harmon will be competing in the North American Championships in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this week, after clinching the Bodybuilding Overall title at the NPC Total Body Championships in Tupelo.
In addition to the overall title, Harmon also won the Middle-Weight division, as well as Masters Over 40 class
The competition was held at the Tupelo Performing Arts Center on Aug. 17.
The contest represented a day of firsts and lasts for the Harmon family, who and operate Powerzone Gym in Fulton. After 15 years, it was the last time for Harmon’s wife, Eve Harmon, to compete in the Figure category. For Eve Harmon’s student, Jennifer Wiygul, it was her first competition.
Eve Harmon has decided to retire from the Figure category to focus entirely on the Bikini competition.
It was a solid final showing for Harmon, who picked up multiple trophies for her swan song performance. She finished third in the Masters class, fourth in Novice and sixth in Class A. In Bikini, where she will concentrate her focus in the future, she finished second in Masters 35, plus and second in Masters 40-plus.
The competition also capped off a phenomenal transformation for Wiygul, who trains under Eve Harmon. When she began training with Harmon, Wiygul weighed 225 pounds. On the 17th, she brought home three trophies with third place finishes in Bikini Class C and Bikini Novice Class B. She added a fourth place finish in Bikini True Novice.
Competing in her second show was Ciara Harmon. She won the Bikini Class A division and won second in the Bikini Collegiate division while finishing fourth in Bikini Novice Class A.