In 1988, a 17-year-old Mantachie High School student never knew that a job as a gas station attendant would inevitably guide him to his passion and a lifelong profession.
Scott Clouse … better known these days as “Scooter” … grew up on York Hill in the Friendship Community and attended Mantachie schools throughout his primary and secondary education. While in high school, Scott took a job at Bill’s Minute Mart in Peppertown, where he pumped gas for customers.
That is, until the day Clouse was asked to replace the station’s butcher.
“I was pumping gas, then Bill walked outside and asked me if I knew how to cut meat,” Clouse said. “I said ‘no sir,’ and Bill told me that I was going to learn today.”
Clouse’s brother, Charles, taught him how to cut meat. While he was first learning, Clouse had to cut “hanging beef,” or an entire cow strung upside down, from which the butcher cuts individual pieces.
Clouse said he instantly had a knack for it. It seems he’d found his calling.
Clouse spent 20 years at Bill’s Minute Mart before taking a year off. During his sabbatical, he received a call from Alan Cates, owner of the now shuttered Mantachie Foods. Cates was hunting a new butcher for his grocery store and wanted to know if Clouse would be interested. He was. Clouse said he saw the role as an opportunity to give back to his community.
Clouse spent more than six years cutting meat in Cates’s store. During that time, he built a reputation as a quality butcher, the kind who could attract customers with the quality of his work.
When Cates closed his business in 2018, Scoot was with a feeling of uncertainty about his future. He tried to find another job cutting meat, but none that were available seemed suited for him.
“I had plenty of other job offers,” Clouse said. “But I turned them all down because they were too far or wanted me to work on Sunday, and I just couldn’t do that to my community and church family.”
Instead, he found work at Weatherall’s Incorporated in Tupelo. In the back of his mind, he thought his meat-cutting days might be done.
But in October 2019, Clouse received a call from Sam Farris, who offered him a position as head butcher for a new grocery store. Clouse tussled with feelings of confusion and indecision. He knew that he wanted to serve his community and felt the new business might be the perfect opportunity to do just that. But after a year of receiving and rejecting offers from other businesses, he felt like the offer might be too good to be true.
Clouse accepted Farris’s offer and became head butcher for Sam’s Town Market in Mantachie.
He’s happy he did. For Clouse, the job represents both a literal and figurative homecoming. He’s back doing the work he loves in the community that raised him.
“I see everyone who walks in those doors as one of four things: neighbors, kinfolk, church family, or friends,” he said.
Jobs don’t get much better than that.