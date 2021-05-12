The young Itawamba Agricultural High School baseball team, led by a trio of seniors, finished second in division 2-4A to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
The Indians blew through the first round of the 4A playoffs two weeks ago, winning both games of a double-header at Fulton City Park, 12-0 and 18-0, to end Gentry’s season.
The series win set up a second-round matchup with the West Lauderdale Knights. The Indians headed south to Collinsville for the first game in a best-of-three series.
IAHS got on the board first last Thursday, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Sophomore Isaac Smith reached on an error. A single from sophomore Brantley Wiygul, and a passed ball put men at the corners. With two outs, sophomore Zion Ashby doubled to left field to plate both runners.
The Knights answered in the home half of the inning with four runs and added one in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead.
The Indians were unable a push another run across, and the final score stood 5-2 in favor of the Knights. West Lauderdale took a 1-0 advantage in the series.
With a single in addition to his double, Ashby was the only Indian with multiple hits in the game. Smith and Wiygul each had a hit as did juniors William Blake and Stone Collier.
Collier went the distance on the mound, striking out 11 and walking one. The Knights scored five runs, three earned, on four hits.
IAHS would need to win on Friday evening at home to keep their season alive.
The Indians were rolling along through the first two innings. Then, things went a bit haywire in the top of the third. With no runners on base and two outs, a combination of five walks, a hit batter, double and triple plated seven runs. A strikeout ended the top half of the inning with IAHS down 7-0.
The Indians scored both of their runs in the the fifth inning when sophomore Ty Davis was hit by a pitch to get on base. Senior Cameron Deaton followed him with a double that put two men in scoring position with no outs. Two strikeouts later Solomon Smith scored Davis with an infield hit and Blake followed him with a dribbler between home plate and the pitcher’s mound to score another run. A strikeout ended the frame. IAHS would get a man on base only once more in the game when Deaton worked a walk in the sixth inning. IAHS fell 7-2.
Blake had two hits. Davis, Deaton and Smith each had a hit. Blake and Smith each drove in a run.
IAHS pitchers struck out 14 but walked eight, five in the third inning alone.
The Indians finish the season 15-14 and lose three seniors, but many guys who will return gained valuable experience this year.
IAHS head coach Steve Kerr praised his team’s resiliency dealing with the sudden ending of their season a year ago and weathering the highs and lows of a season of baseball.
“I am extremely proud of our kids, after missing two-thirds of our season last year. I am thankful that we got to play this season and have a strong finish.”
One byproduct of the cancellation of much of last year’s spring sports seasons across the country is that athletes have gone from being underclassmen to the senior leaders with very little transition period. The three seniors this year, Deaton, Sam Mabus, and Ryder Grubbs each had to step up in a year that posed as many challenges off the field as on it.
While the past year presented different challenges to athletes and coaches, the goal for the IAHS baseball team was a familiar one, if a bit more urgent due to last spring’s abrupt ending according to senior Cameron Deaton.
“Going into the season we all had a goal to make a playoff run since we didn’t have a chance the year before because of COVID-19 and the last playoff appearance was in 2017.” Deaton then added, “Having a chance to be older and able to lead this team, we all rallied together and had a lot of fun especially with all of the support from fans and our left field lounge.”
The students that gathered just beyond the left field fence, known as the Left Field Tribe, showed up game in, game out over the course of the season and vocally supported their classmates on the diamond.
“It was a great season overall; the team was like my second family, and the coaching staff was amazing,” Grubbs added and pointing out the bond he has developed with his teammates and coaches who pushed and taught the team how to improve every day.
“To finish second in our division and make it to the second round [playoffs] shows the hard work by my coaches and our players. I am extremely blessed to have been a little part of this,” Kerr said of the 2021 season and added a bit of encouragement for his players, both the graduating seniors and returning underclassmen as the 2021 season ends. “To our three seniors, I wish you the best as you start a new chapter in your lives. To the underclass players, it’s time to go to work this summer getting ready for next year.”