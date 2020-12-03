The state’s top heavyweight professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter, Trevor Wallace, hails from Fulton. The Itawamba Agricultural High School alumnus is 3-0 as a pro. He is also the No. 32 ranked fighter in the southeastern United States.
All of Wallace’s wins have come by TKOs, or technical knockouts, in the first round. A TKO is when the referee calls a match when he deems it unsafe for one fighter to continue. So far in Wallace’s career, the fight’s usually over before fans get settled in place to watch.
Wallace says he’s long held an interest in MMA, but connecting with Jamie Houston was the catalyst that put him on the course to where he is today.
“I’ve always been interested in combat sports, but never really had the opportunity until I met Jamie Houston, who was the main factor in me becoming a mixed martial artist,” Wallace said of his beginnings in the sport.
Houston is the owner of Summit Fighting Championships, Starkville Fitness Kickboxing and Oxford Fitness Kickboxing and gave Wallace his first job as a personal trainer and group fitness coach, enabling Wallace to move into the world of MMA.
The six-foot five-inch Wallace was a football player at IAHS, and his time in the gym only increased as he got older. The self proclaimed “gym rat” pursued a Health Fitness degree in college and is now a personal trainer and group fitness instructor in addition to training as an MMA fighter.
“I couldn’t imagine myself doing anything other than what I’m doing now and still have a healthy mindset and inner peace,” Wallace said. “I would literally go insane without physical activity. So, my life is training: Eat, Train, Sleep, Repeat.”
The plan seems simple, but it is far from simple. It took years of intense focus, dedication, sacrifice and hard work to get to where Wallace is today. As Wallace’s reputation grows, so does the quality of the bouts, but one thing remains the same. He’s focused on getting better for the next fight.