The Eagles and Lady Eagles were home at the Eagles Nest, Tuesday night against Amory.
Tremont 73, Amory 50 (B)
The Eagles jumped out early behind four first quarter 3-pointers from junior Konner Sartin. Sartin made plays on both ends in the opening quarter and took a charge late in the period with the Eagles up 18-7. Sophomore Tyler Whitaker, who had 8 points, was the only other Eagle who scored in the period. Tremont led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Junior Chase Parker came alive in the second quarter to propel Tremont to a 39-21 lead at the break.
In the third quarter, Tremont built a 20-point lead before Amory tried to get back in the game. But the Eagles continued to press on offense and drew fouls to stop the threat. By the fourth quarter, the result of game was never in doubt. Tremont won 73-50.
Parker led the Eagles with 20 points; Whitaker scored 15 points; Konner Sartin added 12 points: senior Jesse Sartin scored 11 points; and junior Jonas Grimmer scored 9 points.
Amory 60, Tremont 12 (G)
The Lady Eagles got in early foul trouble and couldn’t stop the Lady Panthers. Amory rolled over the Tremont team, 60-12.
Tremont 59, Okolona 55 (B); Okolona 37, Tremont 23
Both teams played Okolona to open the Smithville Tournament, Thursday.
The Eagles squeaked by the Chieftains to face another undefeated team in the championship game.
Tyler Whitaker scored 19 to lead Tremont; Chase Parker and Konner Sartin scored 11, each.
The Lady Eagles struggled in their match against Okolona, despite playing better offense and defense than on Tuesday night. They ended the night with a 37-23 loss.
Lily Barnett led the Lady Eagles with 6 points, and Abbie Leathers scored 5 points.
Smithville 49, Tremont 14 (G); Smithville 55, Tremont 43 (B)Both teams faced Smithville, Friday, at the Smithville Tournament
The Lady Eagles fell in the girl’s consolation game to the tournament host, 49-14. Hannah Holley had 6 of the team’s 14 points in the game.
The Eagles led by 2 points at the half, and were down only 5 points with just under three minutes left before ultimately losing their first game of the season. Both the Eagles and Seminoles are in a loaded division 2-1A that will have more than a few good matchups after Christmas.
Konner Sartin scored 13 points to lead the Eagles. Devin Pounders added 11 points.
Tremont 29, Thrasher 27 (G); Tremont 50, Thrasher 21 (B)
The Lady Eagles edged the Lady Rebels in the low-scoring game for their first win of the season, Saturday at Thrasher.
Mallory Holley led the Lady Eagles with 10 points; Hannah Holley scored 8 points; Leather had 7 points.
The Tremont Eagles got back on track, Saturday, with a big win on the road against Thrasher. The Eagles flew home with a 50-21 victory. Whitaker and Konner Sartin paced the Eagles with 13 points, each.