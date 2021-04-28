Itawamba Agricultural High School opened the Mississippi High School Activities Association softball playoffs with a first round sweep of Gentry High School on Friday.
4/13
Game One – IAHS 21, Gentry 0
IAHS scored 15 runs in the first inning and six in the second to take the win. IAHS had four hits in the game. Lexi Green and Marly Moore each had a double, and Kaylee Owens hit a triple. Green had the team’s other hit. Green, K. Owens and Gracie McGee led the Lady Indians with three RBIs each.
Green picked up the win in the circle. She tallied seven strikeouts while not allowing a hit.
Game Two – IAHS 15, Gentry 0
The second game of the double-header lasted about a half inning longer than the first with IAHS getting another quick win. The Lady Indians scored seven runs in the first inning, six in the second and two in the third to end the game.
Pitcher Layla Owens struck out eight and walked one in three innings of no-hit ball. Green and Katelynn King paced IAHS with two hits each, with both hitting a double. Moore, Payton Sevens and Layla Wilson each hit a double in game two.
Stevens led the Lady Indians with three RBIs. Wilson, King, Green and Katie Sheffield drove in two runs each.
4/19 Nettleton 4, IAHS 3
IAHS closed out their regular season at Nettleton last Monday against the team they opened the season with back in February. The Lady Indians scored twice in the first inning and one run in the second. Nettleton pushed two runs across in the fourth inning to cut IAHS’s lead to one run, and the Lady Tigers took the lead with a two-run sixth. Nettleton ended the game with a double play on a line drive.
Wilson, Kaylee Owens and Riley Sheffield had two hits apiece with each hitting a double. K. Owens also hit a home run.
K. Owens led the team with two RBIs.
The Lady Indians’ record stood at 18-8 Sunday evening. They played West Lauderdale at home on Monday and traveled to Collinsville on Tuesday. If they won, they advanced to play the winner of the Tishomingo County/Mooreville series in the third round.