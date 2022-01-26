After a 10-day shutdown due to COVID protocols, the IAHS Lady Indians jumped right back into region games. In both contests, the Lady Indians brought stout defense, but they lacked the offensive punch down the stretch to earn victories.
G) Mooreville 47 Itawamba AHS 26
The IAHS Lady Indians kept it close in the first half thanks to strong inside play from Maddi Fleming and a key three-pointer from Kelsei Dilworth, but Mooreville led 10-8 after one and 23-17 at the break. In the second half, turnovers and lack of offensive production plagued the Lady Indians as IAHS fell 47-26. Maddi Fleming led the Lady Indians with 11 points. IAHS fell to 4-16 (2-6 in Division 1-4A).
(G) Corinth 39 Itawamba AHS 24
This was a tight contest throughout. The Lady Indians jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, but Corinth responded with a 6-0 run. The IAHS added two to tie the game at 6 after one quarter. In the second, turnovers didn’t help the Lady Indians' cause, but they kept it close and only trailed 20-15 at the half. The third quarter became a defensive battle, but Corinth kept a 24-20 edge heading into the final period. Lack of scoring hurt the Lady Indians in the fourth. Corinth outscored the Lady Indians 15-4, walking away with the 39-24 victory. Kelsei Dilworth and Layla Wilson led the Lady Indians' offensive attack with 9 points apiece. IAHS fell to 4-17 (2-7 in Region 1-4A).