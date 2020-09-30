The Itawamba AHS Lady Indians had a tough task last week facing the division leading Lady ‘Feds of Caledonia twice.
The first match in Fulton was competitive. Emma Kate Hill was a stalwart at the net blocking several shots, and Chloe McClain’s serve game kept each set close. The Lady Indians fought hard but ended up dropping the match (12-25, 25-18, 20-25, 9-25).
The following night they traveled to Caledonia and kept it competitive, but the Lady ‘Feds got the sweep (20-25, 23-25, 22-25).
The losses dropped the Lady Indians record to 6-6; 2-4 in division 2-4A.
IAHS was scheduled to host Shannon High School on Thursday evening, but Shannon announced earlier in the day that the team had entered a 14-day quarantine after positive cases of COVID-19 within the program emerged.
The Lady Indians will wrap up a busy week tomorrow at home versus Hatley. Next week, they’ll have a road match at Saltillo on Monday and will have senior night Tuesday at home against South Pontotoc.