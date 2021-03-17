The Itawamba Agricultural High School softball team started their their spring break play a bit later than the other teams in the county, but when they began play at the Gulf Shores Spring Break Tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama on Friday, they played five games in two days.
3/12 IAHS 3, Gulf Shores 2
IAHS scored all three of their runs in the third inning and held on to win their opening game of the tournament.
Kaylee Owens, a double, Lexi Green and Katelynn King had the three Lady Indian hits. King had an RBI.
Green picked up the win with a complete game where she allowed just one run on two hits with three strikeouts.
3/12 IAHS 14, St. Michael Catholic 0
Layla Owens and Rilee Maxwell combined for a no-hitter in the Lady Indians’ second game of the tournament. Owens struck out one and Maxwell two in the three-inning run-rule victory.
Katelynn King hit a triple and Pricilla Timms a double as two of seven IAHS players with hits in the game. King had three RBIs, Kooper Reese, Chloe McClain, and Riley Sheffield each drove in two runs.
3/13 Saraland 8, IAHS 3
The Lady Indians fell behind 8-1 after three innings and were unable to mount a comeback in their final game of pool play Saturday morning.
Kaylee Owens had two hits and an RBI. McClain and Fischer Short each had a hit with Short driving in a run.
3/13 IAHS 7, Mary G. Montgomery 6
IAHS was down a run heading into the game’s final inning. With two outs, McClain doubled to score Riley Sheffield who reached with a single earlier in the inning. A King walk put two runners on base for Marley Moore. Katie Sheffield entered as a courtesy runner for McClain and was at second when Moore hit a single to left field to score Katie Sheffield and give IAHS the walk-off win.
King, McClain, two doubles, Green, one double, and Moore had two hits each in the win. Green, McClain and Moore each had two RBIs.
The win set up a semi-final matchup with Mobile Christian later in the afternoon.
Mobile Christian 4, IAHS 0
Mobile Christian scored one run in the first and three in the fourth inning to get the win over the Lady Indians and advance.
Green and McClain had the team’s two hits.
As of Sunday, the Lady Indians were 7-3.