FULTON, Miss. – The Itawamba Community College women’s basketball team released its 2021 schedule on Thursday.
ICC will start the regular season and North Division play at Mississippi Delta Jan. 21, before taking on Northwest Jan. 25 at the Davis Event Center at the Fulton Campus. Other home games include Northeast (Feb. 4), Holmes (Feb. 11), Mississippi Delta (Feb. 15), East Mississippi (Feb. 25), Coahoma (Mar. 8) and Mississippi Delta (Mar. 11).
In addition, there will be no basketball doubleheaders this season at the Davis Event Center. When the Lady Indians are playing at home, the Indians will be on the road against the same opponent and vice versa. The decision was made by the presidents whose schools are members of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) to help add an extra level of safety and caution with the conference’s COVID protocol.
All home games are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red along with the Itawamba CC channel on Roku and Fire TV.
The complete 2021 schedule is available on the women’s basketball page at LetsGoICC.com.
The Lady Indians return five players from last year’s squad that finished 18-7 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 23 Tournament. They include Xhiir Burgess (Oxford), Lymyia Fifer (Louisville), Scarlett Guess (Blue Mountain), Mariah Holland (Oxford) and Shomaria Overton (Leland).
Coach Robin Porter will have nine new faces on the roster this season, including Genise Dabbs (Fulton), Chloe Edwards (Yazoo City), Nadia Gillespie (Olive Branch), R’Daztiny Harris (Hickory Flat), Amelya Hatch (Ripley), Demetria Shephard (Pontotoc), Jhalia Small (Amory) and Ky’Leo Worriels (Hinesville, Ga.).
Attendance policies and road game start times will be available on LetsGoICC.com at a later date.
For more information on ICC basketball and the nine other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow @LetsGoICC on Twitter and visit LetsGoICC.com.