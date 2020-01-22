With Region 2-4A playing a home and away against everyone, it can be challenging. Tuesday night the Lady Indians and Indians were looking to get a season sweep over the Confederates of Caledonia. Although the Lady Indians were able to pull off wins, the Indians struggled.
(G) Itawamba AHS 50, Caledonia 27
After a close first, the Lady Indians opened up a can of defense in the second quarter. They outscored Caledonia 18-2 in the quarter and led 29-9 at the half.
Steals, deflections, and forced turnovers were the name of the game of the Lady Indians. Senior Emma Hutton came off the bench and led the attack with 13 points, followed by senior Genise Dabbs with 11. The 50-27 win pushed their division record to 3-2.
(B) Caledonia 42, Itawamba AHS 25
The Indians led 6-4 after the first quarter. However the second quarter belonged to Caledonia. They outscored the Indians 20-6 and held a double-digit half-time lead.
IAHS got within 8 points after three quarters (33-25), but a cold shooting night didn’t help the comeback cause. The Indians were held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
The 42-25 loss dropped the Indians division record to 1-4. Isaac Smith led the Indians in scoring with 7 points.
(G) Itawamba AHS 61, Shannon 56
The Lady Indians jumped out to a big first half lead in their Friday night in their hometown matchup against Shannon High School. That lead grew as big as 19 points against the visiting Lady Red Raiders.
However, the Lady Indians had to hold on at the end to win their fourth division game of the season. Sophomore Tonya Warren was the offensive spark to start, as she scored 7 of the 19 first quarter points. IAHS led the entire game and held on for the 5-point win, 61-56. Warren paced the Lady Indians with 15, followed by Genise Dabbs with 14.
(B) Shannon 78, Itawamba AHS 66
The Indians fought hard in the guys’ game, but couldn’t pull off a win against the Raiders.
IAHS was down 20-14 after the first, and the second quarter was the straw that broke the camel’s back. The Red Raiders outscored the Indians 20-9 and pushed their lead to 40-23 at the half.
In the second half, IAHS got as close as 5 points, but couldn’t get the necessary stops to complete the comeback. Shannon went on to get the victory 78-66. Senior Deion Shells led the Indians with 21 points, followed by junior Caden Prestage with 16.