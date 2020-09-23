Itawamba AHS volleyball opened the week on the road at Saltillo Monday evening. They were swept by the Lady Tigers (25-19, 25-12, 25-21).
They hosted Pontotoc in a key division matchup on Tuesday. The match didn’t end well for the Lady Indians, as the Lady Warriors swept IAHS 25-19, 25-13, 25-19.
The Lady Indians stepped out of division Thursday night to play the Lady Lions of Hamilton. IAHS dominated the first two sets (25-14, 25-16) thanks to the strong play of Maddi Fleming and Mallory Parker.
In the third set, the Lady Indians jumped out to a 15-10 lead, but they lost their focus and the set 25-18.
They regained their composure in the fourth set and walked away with a 25-23 win to win the match. The win moved their record to 6-4 (2-2 in division).