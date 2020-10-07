The Itawamba Agricultural High School volleyball team beat Hatley twice last week but lost on the road at Mooreville in a busy week of action.
The Lady Indians were originally scheduled to play Mantachie Monday but that game was canceled. IAHS quickly found a new opponent, Hatley.
The score of the match may fool readers who didn’t see it in person. Hatley threw everything they had at IAHS. The Lady Indians used several multi-point runs to jump out ahead. They managed to maintain their lead and came away with the win in three sets: 25-10, 25-11 and 25-16.
Tuesday night, the Lady Indians hit the road for a division 2-4A match at Mooreville High School. IAHS lost in five bitterly contested matches: 18-25, 19-25, 24-21, 25-12 and 11-15.
A trip to Hatley capped the week for the Lady Indians. IAHS won in straight sets: 25-23, 25-20 and 25-20.