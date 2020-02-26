The Lady Indians racked up a couple of decisive wins at this weekend’s IAHS Classic.
IAHS 7, Amory 1
IAHS hosted Amory in their first game Saturday. The Lady Indians secured the 7-1 win
Lexi Green went the distance inside the circle. The Lady Panthers scored one run (unearned) on eight hits with a pair of strikeouts.
Riley Sheffield was 2-for-3 at the plate with a homerun and two RBI.
Green was 2-for-4 and Chloe McClain had a pair of RBI.
Game two pitted IAHS against another Monroe county team, the Smithville Lady Seminoles.
IAHS 9, Smithville 0
Green had an even better game two. She had five RBI on two hits, both homeruns, and scored two runs. She pitched six innings giving up four hits and no runs.
Rilee Maxwell came on in relief and didn’t allow a baserunner to preserve the 9-0 win.
Batting leadoff, Maxwell went 3-for-4 batting with three runs scored and two RBI.
Sheffield went 2-for-3 with two doubles and Gracie McGee recorded two doubles.