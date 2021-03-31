The No. 3 Itawamba Agricultural High School softball team picked up a 10-0 division win over Shannon High School last Wednesday.
The Lady Indians scored twice in the second and three runs in the third to hold a comfortable lead. In the fourth, IAHS made the score almost insurmountable as they added five more runs and kept the Lady Raiders off the board in the fifth to get the run-rule victory.
Juniors Riley Sheffield, Chloe McClain and Katelynn King had two hits each. Fellow junior Kaylee Owens hit a homer un and King a double.
King led IAHS with three RBIs and McClain drove in two.
Senior Lexi Green gave up one hit over four innings with three strikeouts and eighth-grader Layla Owens didn't allow a baserunner in the final frame to seal the win.
The Lady Indians were 11-5 overall and 1-2 in division 2-4A Sunday.