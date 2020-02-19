The Itawamba Agricultural High School Lady Indians basketball ended their season with a fourth place finish in Division 2-4A tournament, last week.
IAHS 44, Caledonia 31
The Lady Indians opened the Division 2-4A tournament against the Lady Confederates of Caledonia. The Lady Indians used stout defense and a balanced attack to jump out to a 14-4 lead after one, but the second quarter proved a tougher fight. Still, the Lady Indians ended the first half with a 22-10 lead.
The Lady Confederates outscored IAHS 12-9 in the third quarter, significantly cutting into the local team’s lead. IAHS was up 31-22 after three.
Although the Lady Confederates managed to rack up some more points in the final quarter, the Lady Indians held their own and ended the game with a 44-31 victory.
Tonya Warren paced the Lady Indians with 14 points.
The win secured the Lady Indians a berth in the Class 4A Playoffs
South Pontotoc 36, IAHS 34
The Lady Indians struggled offensively in the first half, and they trailed the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars 20-10 at the break.
In the third, the Lady Indians used an up-tempo pace and aggressive defense to battle back into the game, but the Lady Indians were still down 30-24 after three.
The Lady Indians outscored South Pontotoc in the fourth quarter, 10-6. IAHS came within reach of the win, but a last second 3-pointer attempt fell short, and the Lady Indians lost, 36-34.
Kiyah Adams led the Lady Indians with 10 points.
The loss pushed IAHS into the consolation bracket.
Shannon 50, IAHS 49
The Lady Indians matched up with the Shannon Lady Red Raiders in the consolation game of the Division 2-4A tournament.
IAHS jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but they trailed 14-10 after the first quarter. In the second, the Lady Indians were outscored 15-10. They trailed 29-20 at the half.
The Lady Indians fought back in the second half thanks to a pugnacious showing by Tonya Warren and Kaitlyn Plunkett. Unfortunately, the rally fell short, and the Lady Indians fell 50-49.
Tonya Warren led the Lady Indians with 17 points, followed by Kaitlyn Plunkett with 9 points.