After knocking Gentry off the state playoffs the week before, the Itawamba AHS Lady Indians matched up with West Lauderdale in the second round, getting swept by the Lady Knights with an 8-4 extra-inning loss in Game 1, followed by a 5-1 loss in Game 2 last Tuesday night.
Monday: West Lauderdale 8, IAHS 4 (8 innings)
Senior Lexi Green had a quick opening inning inside the circle, with two groundouts and a strikeout while throwing only 12 pitches.
Kaylee Owens hit a single to left field and advanced on an error to put a runner at second with no outs. A strikeout and walk later, Owens was doubled up at second when the West Lauderdale shortstop made a nice play on a line drive and caught her too far off the bag.
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the third inning. An error and a single by Owens put two runners on base for Riley Sheffield. Sheffield singled to push two runs across, and Chloe McClain followed her with a fly ball that was deep enough for Sheffield to tag up and score to put IAHS up 3-0.
The Lady Knights got two runs back in the top of the fourth inning on two solo home runs and took the lead in the fifth with an infield single that scored two runs after loading the bases on an error and two walks.
The Lady Indians tied the game up at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Green singled and Skylar Partlow entered the game as a courtesy runner and stole second. On a 3-0 pitch, Katelynn King hit a double to the right center field gap, and Partlow scored from second.
The teams remained tied at 4-4 at the end of seven innings, and the game went to the eighth.
With the extra-inning rules putting a runner on second base, West Lauderdale hit an infield popup that fell. Second baseman Layla Wilson scooped up the ball and applied the tag to the hitter as the two collided on the basepath. The ball popped lose, and the umpire gave the runner the base.
The runner was quickly eliminated at second thanks to a laser throw from McClain and nice tag from Pricilla Timms. A dropped fly ball scored one run before a single and a home run made the score 8-4 in favor of the Lady Knights.
The Lady Indians loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth but were unable to score the runs that were needed to extend the game. IAHS fell 8-4 and would have to win both of the remaining games in the series to advance.
Owens and Sheffield had two hits each, and King hit a double. Sheffield drove in a pair of runs.
Tuesday: West Lauderdale 5, IAHS 1
The Lady Indians traveled to Collinsville last Tuesday needing to win two games to keep their season alive, but fell in Game 2 after West Lauderdale's early lead.
West Lauderdale held a 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth. IAHS’s Kaylee Owens hit a homer to lead off the inning, but the Lady Indians were unable to score again in the game, falling 5-1.
Owens had two hits and the team’s only RBI in the game.
The Lady Indians finish the year at 18-10 and advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season.