It’s been a challenging start of the season for the Itawamba Agricultural High School Lady Indians. They’ve already played Oxford, a 6A contender, and on Saturday, they faced off with 1A contender Hickory Flat in Pontotoc as part of the Bank of Pontotoc Classic.
The Hickory Flat Lady Rebels dominated the first quarter, their high-pressure defense giving the Lady Indians fits as they jumped out to a 10-2 lead.
The Lady Indians gained some composure in the second quarter, allowing the Lady Rebels to add just 2 points to their lead. By halftime, Hickory Flat led 22-12
Although the two teams battled back and forth for the rest of the game, the Lady Indians just could not get closer than 5 points during the second half. Hickory Flat ended the night with a 41-31 victory.
Tanya Warren lead the Lady Indians in scoring with 6 points. The season is young, and the Lady Indians are 0-2, but the team has already made major improvements from last season.