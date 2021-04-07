It’s early in the division 2-4A schedule, but every series is important. Winning at home is important.
The Itawamba Agricultural High School Lady Indians hosted the Caledonia Cavaliers in a crucial division matchup on Tuesday. The Lady Cavaliers wasted no time in the opening inning. Thanks to three singles, Caledonia jumped out to an early 1-0 lead. IAHS couldn’t get their offense going as they went 3-up 3-down in the opening inning.
In the third inning, a few singles and a Lady Indian error allowed Caledonia to extend their lead to 4-0.
In the fourth, junior Chloe McClain finally broke the scoring drought with a home run, to bring IAHS within 5-1. McClain wasn’t finished as she got another RBI in the 5th on a double. However, Caledonia just steadily singled its way to the 7-2 division victory.
Game Notes:
Chloe McClain was 2-4 for the Lady Indians with 2 RBIs.
IAHS fell to 1-3 in Division 2-4A.
Caledonia had 10 hits, all singles.
The Lady Indians went on the road and returned the favor Thursday night by getting a 13-6 victory.
Leadoff batter, junior, Kaylee Owens had four hits, two doubles, as did junior Riley Sheffield, one double.
Senior Lexi Green had two hits with four RBIs. Owens, Sheffield and junior Chloe McClain each had two RBIs.
The win put IAHS at 2-3 in division play and 12-6 overall. The Lady Indians played Pontotoc at Fulton City Park last night and is scheduled to make the trip Thursday to play the Lady Warriors in Pontotoc.