IAHS softball played three games during spring break in a tournament at Gulf Shores, Alabama. Unfortunately, the Lady Indians came out on the wrong side in all three.
Walker Valley 9, IAHS 0 (3/13)
Walker Valley scored six runs in the first inning and three in the second while only allowing the Lady Indians two hits in the game.
Chloe McClain hit a double and Katelynn King a single.
Emma Kate Hill stole a base.
Gulf Shores 8, IAHS 3 (3/13)
IAHS scored three runs in the game but could not overcome a five-run third inning by the Gulf Shores Splash and got swept in the day’s games.
Junior Lexi Green hit a double, sophomore Riley Sheffield, junior Marley Moore and Gracie McGee each had a hit.
Green, Sheffield and McGee each drove in a run.
Hill, King and Sheffield recorded a stolen base, each.
Baker 11, IAHS 2 (3/14)
With two outs, Green singled in the bottom of the fifth inning to plate a pair of runs. However, Baker spread their 11 runs over five innings to pick up the 11-2 win.
In addition to Green’s single, Sheffield had a double. McGee had the Lady Indians’ other hit.
Green had two RBIs.