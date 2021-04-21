It was a big week of division action for the Itawamba Agricultural High School Lady Indians, with playoff seeding at stake. The Lady Indians opened up the week by beating Shannon on the road 14-2. Riley Sheffield and Fischer Short had two hits apiece and Payton Stevens hit a home run and drove in three runs. Lexi Green and Short each had two RBIs.
3/13 Mooreville 6, Itawamba AHS 5
In a battle for second place in Division 2-4A, the game was nip and tuck. Chloe McClain got the scoring started for the Lady Indians with an RBI single in the top of the first to give IAHS a 1-0 lead. Green allowed minimum damage in the bottom half, leaving two Lady Troopers stranded in scoring position.
Mooreville scored their first run on a passed ball in the bottom of the second inning. In the home half of the third, Mooreville erupted for four runs with two outs to take a 5–1 lead. They extended their lead to 6-1 in the fourth.
In the top of the fifth, the Lady Indians would not go down without a fight as Katelynn King ripped a 3 run double to bring the Lady Indians within two, down 6-4.
IAHS scored another run in the sixth on a single by Riley Sheffield, but the Lady Indians could not complete the comeback as Mooreville shut the door in the seventh inning and walked away with the 6-5 division victory.
McClain (1 RBI) and King (3 RBIs) led the offensive attack with 2 hits each.
Itawamba AHS 9, Mooreville 2
After dropping a tough game on the road to Mooreville Tuesday, IAHS was looking for redemption against the Lady Troopers.
Kaylee Owens helped that cause; she crushed a grand slam in the second inning to give the Lady Indians a 4-0 lead.
Layla Owens pitched a phenomenal game, and the defense worked out of multiple bases loaded jams early, including when the Lady Troopers loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth. IAHS ended the threat with a 1-2-3 double play to end the inning.
McClain increased the Lady Indian lead in the fifth with a two-run home run. Kaylee Owens and Green hit singles in the sixth to extend the lead to 9-2. Layla Owens pitched a complete game to earn the win. Kaylee Owens went 2-for-3 with five RBIs.
IAHS improves to 16-7 on the season; they finish 6-4 in Division 2-4A.