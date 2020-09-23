Senior night for the Mantachie High School volleyball team was last Monday evening at The Corral. Between the junior varsity and varsity match, the four seniors on this year’s team, Lynsey Barber, Alexis Gaunt, Madison Jones and Ella Pitts were recognized for their commitment to building the program. On the court, their contributions can’t be missed with Barber and Jones making several digs and kills each set and Pitts and Gaunt making plays at the net.
After the ceremony, the varsity team faced Pine Grove. Early in set one, the visitors stayed in the game with four ties until the 8-8 mark. At that point, the Lady Mustangs took over and ran out to a 15-8 lead before a Pine Grove timeout. The break just delayed the inevitable as the home team cruised to a 25-13 win.
Set two was tied at 1-1 and that was the last time Mantachie wouldn’t hold the lead. The Lady Mustangs pulled away for a 25-12 win.
Pine Grove gave Mantachie the best fight of the night in set three, but the Lady Mustangs built a lead and held on for the 25-19 win.
Ramsey Montgomery had 13 aces; Ella Pitts eight blocks and 12 kills; Bailey Coker eight aces and 11 kills; Jones – nine kills; Barber – 18 digs.
The Lady Mustangs traveled to Falkner for a match on Tuesday evening and won in three sets.
Set one’s score was 25-15, set two’s 25-20 and set three ended 25-9.
Pitts recorded 11 kills and four blocks; Montgomery – 14 aces; Alexis Leach – eight kills; Barber – 13 digs; Jones -six kills.
At the deadline of this edition, the Lady Mustangs are 12-2 in their third season and are in the driver’s seat in their division.