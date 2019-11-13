The Mantachie Mustangs opened their basketball season Friday night in the most hostile of territories – the Mooreville Troopers’ backyard.
The opening of The Lady Mustangs’ game was a physical and defensive slugfest. Mantachie quickly gained the upper hand thanks to returning senior starters McKinley Montgomery and Zoe Johnson, who combined for 9 of the team’s 11 first quarter points.
Scoring slowed in the second quarter, with Jones scoring Mantachie’s only 4 points from the field to make it 17-12 at the half. After changes at the break, scoring picked up in the third quarter, with Montgomery scoring 11 points in the frame to make it 31-23.
The Lady Mustangs carried the momentum into the fourth with 5 quick points. Freshman Darby Pitts had a pair of layups during the scoring frenzy.
The Lady Mustangs coasted to a 50-30 win to start a season brimming with optimism.
In the boys’ game, the Mustangs were held to just 8 points in the opening period to Mooreville’s 12, but an explosive second quarter tipped the scales in favor of the blue and gold.
The Troopers reversed momentum in the third, opening on a 9-0 run. Mantachie’s offense picked up, but senior Mooreville’s Javon Hadley scored 14 points in the quarter to give the Troopers a 46-40 lead after three complete.
The Mustangs cut the lead to 4 points midway through the final quarter, and an attack by Mantachie narrowed the gap to 2 with under a minute to play.
After a timeout, Mooreville hit a lucky layup. Then sophomore Cade Bennett, who entered moments earlier for a fouled out Frazier, drew a foul with only 13 seconds left.
In his first significant situation in a varsity game, the young Bennett calmly toed the line and knocked down the two free throws to tie it at 57-57.
A costly foul by the Mustangs gave Mooreville a pair of free throws, which they made to give the Troopers a 59-57 lead with eight seconds left. A quick pass to Simpson, who found Duthu in space along the sideline, set up a final opportunity for the upset, but it was all upended when a late arriving Trooper was called for tripping, giving Mantachie two shots and virtually no time remaining. The first free throw rimmed out and, with no time left on the clock, Mooreville escaped with a narrow 59-57 win.